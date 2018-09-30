Congratulations and thank you to Floyd Winter!
Floyd Winter was presented the Bobbie Finch Champion of Service Awards by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Volunteer Iowa on July 16 in Des Moines.
There was a local celebration in August.
This award recognizes individuals who have served as an active supporter, volunteer, commissioner, or staff member with Volunteer Iowa and was developed to honor the legacy of Finch, the first director of the Iowa Office on Volunteerism (under Gov. Robert Ray), the precursor to the entity now known as Volunteer Iowa.
Winter is only the second person to receive this distinguished award. He has served on numerous community boards and councils along with participation in several state level initiatives which included chairing the Iowa Empowerment Board, and serving as a Volunteer Iowa commissioner for six years. His involvement with these organizations has given many individuals, students, youth and organizations the tools to achieve a solution and succeed.
According to Volunteer Iowa, “Winter’s analytical mind and compassionate nature have earned him the respect of the most vulnerable to the most accomplished clients, colleagues, friends and family. He uses his vast “Rolodex” and his endless curiosity about what is happening around him to bring people together for meaningful connections to enhance the impact of important work that serves Iowans.”
