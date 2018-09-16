Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Congratulations, Alexis Hahn!

CEDAR FALLS — Alexis Hahn is the recipient of the First Christian Church Memorial Scholarship for 2018.

Scholarship applicants wrote a 500-word essay on the topic, “Through the eyes of a child, faith was simple. What steps will you take/have you taken to rediscover your faith in an adult world?”

Hahn, daughter of Greg and Traci Hahn, will be a second-year student at the University of Northern Iowa, majoring in family services.

The scholarship presentation was made during the 10 a.m. service on Aug. 26.

