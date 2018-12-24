Try 1 month for 99¢
Congrats to Levi Taylor!

Levi Taylor

CEDAR FALLS — Levi Taylor, 17 months, son of Kyle and Ashley Taylor, has been chosen to receive a 529 College Savings Iowa account.

He was chosen for the award after his father entered him for the giveaway as part of the College Savings Iowa 20-year celebration giveaway.

The goal of the program is to encourage families to start saving early for college.

To learn more about College Savings Iowa, go to collegesavingsiowa.com.

