2018 CHRISTMAS SHOPPE CRAFT SHOW
What: 42nd Christmas Shoppe Craft Show.
When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Janesville School, 505 Barrick Road, Janesville.
Details: Over 80 tables of crafts and homemade baked goods, plus a “Market Place” featuring commercial products. Lunch is also available.
Proceeds go to scholarships and Christmas families.
Sponsored by Alpha Psi Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
