Christmas Shoppe Craft Show

Marilyn Albrecht, left, and Carol Albrecht are getting ready for the Christmas Shoppe Craft Show on Oct. 20.

2018 CHRISTMAS SHOPPE CRAFT SHOW

What: 42nd Christmas Shoppe Craft Show.

When: Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Janesville School, 505 Barrick Road, Janesville.

Details: Over 80 tables of crafts and homemade baked goods, plus a “Market Place” featuring commercial products. Lunch is also available.

Proceeds go to scholarships and Christmas families.

Sponsored by Alpha Psi Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.

