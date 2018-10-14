Try 1 month for 99¢
Chris Fischels

Chris Fischels, left, and Travis Bushaw, '17 NEIRBR president

CHRIS FISCHELS - Realtor of the Year 2018

Chris has outstanding service to the Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, and has a exceptional relationship with fellow Realtors.

His award was presented at the Inaugural Oct. 3 at the Majestic Moon.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments