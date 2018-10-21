Try 1 month for 99¢

Chicken Noodle Dinner

St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church

410 First St., Washburn

Saturday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Adults- 12 and up $8, Children 5 – 11 $3 and under 5 FREE

Carry-outs available

