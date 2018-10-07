Try 1 month for 99¢
Central Christian

Moranda McGee, Moeyanna McGee, Nan Kane, Charlie Mims and Peggy Moore are ready for the Central Christian Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6

3475 Kimball Ave., Waterloo

8 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m., and lunch, featuring Homemade Chicken and Noodles will be served 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Many items will be available for purchase in the General Craft Room, Holiday Craft Room, Kandy Korner, Homemade Goodies Shop, Book Store, Carnival Room, Cookie Room, and Old Home Treasures Room. Raffle drawing at 2 p.m.

