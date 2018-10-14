WATERLOO — The Hospice & Palliative Care Association of Iowa honored five Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers at its recognition ceremony in September in Ankeny.
Steve Buckles and Steve Edwards were honored from Cedar Valley Hospice’s Waterloo site; Regina DeVries from the Waverly site; Donna Jensen from the Independence site; and Daphne Schlampp from the Grundy Center site.
Steve Buckles – Waterloo Hospice Home
Buckles volunteers at the Hospice Home every Sunday morning, sitting with patients, directing visitors or running to the grocery store for ingredients for patients’ meal requests.
Steve Edwards – Waterloo
Edwards is a comfort to many veteran patients, delivering military quilts and certificates and getting patients to talk. He also volunteers as mascot Quincy Koala with the children’s grief program.
Regina DeVries – Waverly
DeVries has become a stand-out volunteer helping with patients seeking more one-on-one care. Most recently, she’s dedicated her time to a non-verbal patient and another with mental illness.
Donna Jensen – Independence
Since her husband, Dale, was a patient, Jensen was inspired by her volunteer to become one herself. She spends hours making phone calls to volunteers about upcoming events and as an avid photographer, she attends events to photograph and provide news articles.
Daphne Schlampp – Grundy Center
Schlampp is dedicated to helping patients and families. She walks in the community parades and has recently joined Grundy Center’s Cedar Valley Hospice Friends Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.