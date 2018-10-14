Try 1 month for 99¢
Hospice award

Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers recognized include Steve Edwards, Donna Jensen, Regina DeVries, Daphne Schlampp and Steve Buckles.

WATERLOO — The Hospice & Palliative Care Association of Iowa honored five Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers at its recognition ceremony in September in Ankeny.

Steve Buckles and Steve Edwards were honored from Cedar Valley Hospice’s Waterloo site; Regina DeVries from the Waverly site; Donna Jensen from the Independence site; and Daphne Schlampp from the Grundy Center site.

Steve Buckles – Waterloo Hospice Home

Buckles volunteers at the Hospice Home every Sunday morning, sitting with patients, directing visitors or running to the grocery store for ingredients for patients’ meal requests.

Steve Edwards – Waterloo

Edwards is a comfort to many veteran patients, delivering military quilts and certificates and getting patients to talk. He also volunteers as mascot Quincy Koala with the children’s grief program.

Regina DeVries – Waverly

DeVries has become a stand-out volunteer helping with patients seeking more one-on-one care. Most recently, she’s dedicated her time to a non-verbal patient and another with mental illness.

Donna Jensen – Independence

Since her husband, Dale, was a patient, Jensen was inspired by her volunteer to become one herself. She spends hours making phone calls to volunteers about upcoming events and as an avid photographer, she attends events to photograph and provide news articles.

Daphne Schlampp – Grundy Center

Schlampp is dedicated to helping patients and families. She walks in the community parades and has recently joined Grundy Center’s Cedar Valley Hospice Friends Committee.

