Cedar Falls Women’s Club 2018 Scholarship Winners
$100 each
Eric McRae
Peet Junior High
Meistersinger Camp, Wartburg
Isaac Morlan
Holmes Junior High
All-State Choir Camp
Easton Sckerl
Cedar Falls High School
UNI Jazz Combo Camp
Ella Stineman
Holmes Junior High
Meistersinger Choir Camp, Wartburg
Johnny Hartliep
Cedar Falls High School
UNI Jazz Combo Camp
Jamie Knox
Cedar Falls High School
Next Direction Choral Leadership Conference
Madison Vetter
Cedar Falls High School
Dorian Summer Music Camp, Luther College
Julia Grey
Cedar Falls High School
Dorian Summer Camp, Luther College
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.