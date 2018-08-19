Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Woman's Club logo

Cedar Falls Women’s Club 2018 Scholarship Winners

$100 each

Eric McRae

Peet Junior High

Meistersinger Camp, Wartburg

Isaac Morlan

Holmes Junior High

All-State Choir Camp

Easton Sckerl

Cedar Falls High School

UNI Jazz Combo Camp

Ella Stineman

Holmes Junior High

Meistersinger Choir Camp, Wartburg

Johnny Hartliep

Cedar Falls High School

UNI Jazz Combo Camp

Jamie Knox

Cedar Falls High School

Next Direction Choral Leadership Conference

Madison Vetter

Cedar Falls High School

Dorian Summer Music Camp, Luther College

Julia Grey

Cedar Falls High School

Dorian Summer Camp, Luther College

