In May, the Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women organization awarded scholarships to five women who are non-traditional students.
Brittaney Davies and Brianne Ott were each awarded a $1,000 Marie Robinson Memorial Scholarship.
Davis is attending Allen College in the nursing program. Ott is a junior in the nursing program at Allen College.
Lori Dixon Johnson, Yvonne Michelle Wright and Trisha Adolphs were each awarded a $1,000 CF-BPW scholarship.
Johnson is from Toledo and will be attending Purdue Global University (formerly Kaplan University) in the medical administration field.
Wright of Hudson will also attend Purdue Global University and study medical administration.
Adolphs will be attending Purdue Global University in the nursing program.
The scholarships were presented by CF BPW President and scholarship chairperson Angelena Purdy. Twenty-nine Marie Robinson Memorial Scholarships have been awarded due to the generosity of Robert Robinson in memory of his wife.
The CF-BPW fall event, “Salute to Women” scheduled for Oct. 16 at the Diamond Event Center, helps fund their scholarships and has enabled the organization to give three awards per year since 2010.
BPW is a national organization of women and men dedicated to improving opportunities for women in the work force.
For more information, contact LuAnn Ray at luann.ray@myfnbbank.com.
