Cadette Troop 6581 Silver Award
CEDAR FALLS — The Silver Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette can attain. A Cedar Falls Cadette troop chose to make their community a better place by using their skills of sewing, gardening, painting, carpentry and communication to complete their Silver Award project.
The troop has been executing community service projects since 2009 when the troop first started. The five girls — McKenzie Adair, Myah Brinker, Sydney Herzmann, Elise Wehr and Audrienne Kennedy — chose to make a difference to a Cedar Falls landmark.
The Jacob Hoffman Replica Cabin at Overman Park was built in 1969 to imitate the original cabin that Hoffman and his family lived in.
Kevin Cross with the Cedar Falls Parks Department agreed the replica cabin needed some rejuvenation and helped the girls decide what projects were priority, such as repairing cracked beams, filling concrete cracks, scraping off old paint and painting the exterior walls.
The shelving also was replaced, a brass plaque polished, new curtains sewn, a new electrical cord pass-through cut and new siding out over the old hole.
All of the girls helped one another get the array of jobs done.
Troop members say the project shows girls can do so many things when they work together.
“We could not have done it without the guidance of our troop leaders Linda Kennedy and Janice Crowe,” said Kennedy. “We wouldn’t have the friendships that being in Girl Scouts has given us.”
