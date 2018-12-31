STORM LAKE -- Buena Vista University recently crowned its 2018 homecoming king and queen: Alan Maldonado, a business and Spanish double major from Lenexa, Kansas; and Holly Schneider, a senior elementary education major from LeMars.
Area students who were nominated as members of the 2018 homecoming court included Jenny Schildroth, a senior business major from Reinbeck, and Cole Miller, a senior English education major from Dumont.
