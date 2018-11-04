2018 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest winners
Winners in the 2018 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest have been selected from finalists that were posted on the Fontana Park Facebook page.
Buchanan County Conservation staff selected the finalists in each category.
Danyce Zegarac-Jasper of Dunkerton was the overall winner for her picture of her granddaughter Kenzie with a monarch on her nose. The photo was taken during the Monarch Tagging public program.
David Beck of Waterloo took the winning image for the Wildlife category. He caught a sandhill crane as it took off from a field near Littleton.
Rachel Walenceus of Westgate caught a quiet moment in the woods in the People Enjoying Nature class.
Luke Stephens of Mount Vernon was the winner in the final two categories – Plants and Wildflowers and Landscapes.
The overall winner received a $100 prize, and winners in each category receive $50. The photos will be on display in the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center.
2019 Contest Rules will be online at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Thanks to everyone who entered one or more pictures, and congratulations to all the winners!
