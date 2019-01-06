FAIRBANK -- Clover Kids, 4-H members, leaders, and volunteers were recognized for their achievements in the 4-H program at the recent Buchanan County 4-H Awards banquet.
Avery Hanaway gave a presentation on her trip to Kosovo, with her FFA adviser Michael Haden. Rachel Clayberg and Samantha Yexley presented on their trip to Washington, D.C., through 4-H.
