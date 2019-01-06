Try 1 month for 99¢
Brady Knox

Brady Knox

Brady Knox

Brady Knox of Cedar Falls achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Dec. 20.

He received a Bronze Palm at his Court of Honor on Dec. 29. Brady is a member of Troop 500.

He is the son of Brad and Amy Knox and grandson of Larry and Dianne Kelling.

Brady’s Eagle project was designing and building benches for Waverly Archery Club.

He’s a ninth-grader at Holmes and currently is on a senior team at TNT Cheer and plans to trap shoot and play baseball. He wants to attend Iowa State for engineering.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments