Book donated to area libraries
In recognition of the 72 year, 1848-1920, non-violent campaign to extend the right to vote to women in all United States elections, and the celebration of Women’s Equality Day observed on Aug. 26 each year, the Women’s Equality Day Committee of the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk Bremer Counties is giving copies of Her Story-A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America to the 12 public libraries in each of the incorporated cities in both counties.
This award-winning book written by Charlotte S. Waisman, Ph.D. and Jill S. Tietjen, P.E. with the forward by Madeleine Albright illustrates the timeline of women’s struggles and achievements and traces women’s activism from the 1500’s to present day with more than 900 women profiled.
These profiles include women of all backgrounds and philosophies. The women featured range from familiar women such as Susan B. Anthony, Eleanor Roosevelt, Golda Mier, Shirley Chisholm, Judy Chicago, to women writers, artists, actors, and athletes to doctors, scientists, social and political activists, educators and inventors, that made giant leaps for human kind but their names are not as familiar.
Ramping up to the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution in 2020, a number of activities are being planned by the committee, “Her Story” being the start of that centennial celebration.
