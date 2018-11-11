Try 1 month for 99¢
East Trumpet players

Trevor Averhoff, Mikel Sailor and Peyton Borseth

Blow Your Horn

WATERLOO — East High School trumpet players Trevor Averhoff, Mikel Sailor and Peyton Borseth were accepted to perform at the Wartburg College Trumpet Festival.

This honor festival is open to trumpet players from all over the state and hosts prestigious trumpet players from around the world.

They performed with 40 other high school trumpet players on Nov. 8 at Wartburg.

