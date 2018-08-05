Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa celebrates 55 years
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa celebrated its 55th anniversary in the Cedar Valley recently with a luncheon giving thanks to all of the agency’s program champions.
The event paid tribute to the agency’s past and looked forward to its future of creating new and inspiring mentoring relationships for those children in need of consistent role models throughout Northeast Iowa.
Past and present supporters came out to share their stories and the importance of getting involved to help a young person achieve success in life.
Past Executive Director Jeff Fitzpatrick shared his experiences with the agency through the ‘90s. Mayor Quentin Hart, Little Sister Kiana Mitchell, Big Brother Sauya Ammar, Cedar Valley United Way’s Senior Director of Community Impact Debbie Roth, and KWWL’s Abby Turpin also shared kind words about the powerful work Big Brothers Big Sisters does.
Special thanks to SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo for hosting the event and to those who attended. The celebration will continue all year, with a goal to recruit 55 new Big Brothers in 2018 to match with 55 Little Brothers currently ready and waiting for a mentor.
For more information about how to make a difference in a child’s life and become a volunteer or donate, go to www.iowabigs.org or call 235-9397.
