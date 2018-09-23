Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Our Saviors beef dinner

‘Beefing’ Up Your Life with Christ

Who: The Women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

What: Fall Dinner Fundraiser, featuring hot beef sandwiches, real mashed potatoes, gravy, Iowa corn and dessert prepared by Chef Charlene Ingalls, open to the public. Advance tickets are $9. At the door, $10. Children ages 5-10, $5; 4 years and younger are free.

Homemade baked goods are offered for purchase.

Where: 420 Harwood Ave., Waterloo.

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29

To-go orders and delivery are available. Advance tickets must be purchased no later than Sept. 27. For more information or dinner tickets, call 233-3156.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments