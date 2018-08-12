Subscribe for 33¢ / day
BBQ 'Loo

WATERLOO -- More than $9,000 was awarded to winners of the BBQ'Loo and Blues Too Barbeque and Steak cookoff contests.

Winners:

When Pigs Die, BBQ team from Gretna, Neb., is KCBS Grand Champion winning $1,500; and Slap’s BBQ from Kansas City, Kan., was awarded $1,000 as Reserve Champion.

Overall KCBS contest results and contest category results:

Overall:

1. When Pigs Die - Gretna, Neb.

2. Slap’s BBQ - Kansas City, Kan.

3. Whitewater BBQ - Dover, Minn.

4. Que Magic – Fort Dodge 

5. Lucky’s Q – Waverly 

6. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage 

7. Smokehouse 72 – Colo 

8. Smokin’ Bonz BBQ – Cedar Rapids 

9. Kev's Chew Chew BBQ– Sioux City 

10. High I Que – Gardner, Kan.

Chicken:

1. Slap’s BBQ - Kansas City 

2. New American Brewing Co. - Ankeny 

3. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage 

4. Whitewater BBQ - Dover, Minn.

5. Myassis Smokin’ – Circle Pines, Minn.

6. Legends of Smoke-Team Red Arrow – Manitowoc, Wis.

7. When Pigs Die - Gretna 

8. Grills Gone Wild Iowa – Algona 

9. High I Que – Gardner 

10. Lucky’s Q – Waverly 

Pork Ribs:

1. When Pigs Die - Gretna 

2. Smokin’ Bonz BBQ – Cedar Rapids

3. Whitewater BBQ - Dover 

4. Myassis Smokin’ – Circle Pines 

5. Que Magic – Fort Dodge 

6. Kev's Chew Chew BBQ– Sioux City 

7. 225* Mafia – Waterloo 

8. Smokehouse 72 – Colo 

9. Nactar of the Hogs – Minneapolis 

10. East Lenexa BBQ – Lenexa, Kan.

Pork:

1. Slap’s BBQ - Kansas City 

2. Que Magic – Fort Dodge 

3. BAMBQ – Cedar Rapids 

4. When Pigs Die - Gretna 

5. Smokehouse 72 – Colo 

6. True Smoke BBQ – Oronoco, Minn.

7. Gothic Town Grillers – Eldon 

8. Grills Gone Wild Iowa – Algona 

9. Dry 2 Da Bone – Hampton 

10. Woodward Barbeque – Woodward 

Brisket:

1. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage 

2. When Pigs Die - Gretna 

3. Woodward Barbeque – Woodward 

4. Legends of Smoke-Team Red Arrow – Manitowoc 

5. Whitewater BBQ - Dover 

6. Lucky’s Q – Waverly 

7. High I Que – Gardner 

8. Big Chain BBQ Gang – Charles City

9. 2 Case BBQ – Cedar Falls 

10. Black Dog BBQ – Mason City 

