WATERLOO -- More than $9,000 was awarded to winners of the BBQ'Loo and Blues Too Barbeque and Steak cookoff contests.
Winners:
When Pigs Die, BBQ team from Gretna, Neb., is KCBS Grand Champion winning $1,500; and Slap’s BBQ from Kansas City, Kan., was awarded $1,000 as Reserve Champion.
Overall KCBS contest results and contest category results:
Overall:
1. When Pigs Die - Gretna, Neb.
2. Slap’s BBQ - Kansas City, Kan.
3. Whitewater BBQ - Dover, Minn.
4. Que Magic – Fort Dodge
5. Lucky’s Q – Waverly
6. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage
7. Smokehouse 72 – Colo
8. Smokin’ Bonz BBQ – Cedar Rapids
9. Kev's Chew Chew BBQ– Sioux City
10. High I Que – Gardner, Kan.
Chicken:
1. Slap’s BBQ - Kansas City
2. New American Brewing Co. - Ankeny
3. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage
4. Whitewater BBQ - Dover, Minn.
5. Myassis Smokin’ – Circle Pines, Minn.
6. Legends of Smoke-Team Red Arrow – Manitowoc, Wis.
7. When Pigs Die - Gretna
8. Grills Gone Wild Iowa – Algona
9. High I Que – Gardner
10. Lucky’s Q – Waverly
Pork Ribs:
1. When Pigs Die - Gretna
2. Smokin’ Bonz BBQ – Cedar Rapids
3. Whitewater BBQ - Dover
4. Myassis Smokin’ – Circle Pines
5. Que Magic – Fort Dodge
6. Kev's Chew Chew BBQ– Sioux City
7. 225* Mafia – Waterloo
8. Smokehouse 72 – Colo
9. Nactar of the Hogs – Minneapolis
10. East Lenexa BBQ – Lenexa, Kan.
Pork:
1. Slap’s BBQ - Kansas City
2. Que Magic – Fort Dodge
3. BAMBQ – Cedar Rapids
4. When Pigs Die - Gretna
5. Smokehouse 72 – Colo
6. True Smoke BBQ – Oronoco, Minn.
7. Gothic Town Grillers – Eldon
8. Grills Gone Wild Iowa – Algona
9. Dry 2 Da Bone – Hampton
10. Woodward Barbeque – Woodward
Brisket:
1. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage
2. When Pigs Die - Gretna
3. Woodward Barbeque – Woodward
4. Legends of Smoke-Team Red Arrow – Manitowoc
5. Whitewater BBQ - Dover
6. Lucky’s Q – Waverly
7. High I Que – Gardner
8. Big Chain BBQ Gang – Charles City
9. 2 Case BBQ – Cedar Falls
10. Black Dog BBQ – Mason City
