Rydell benefit

The annual car show at Rydell Chevrolet will benefit a planned park in Cedar Falls.

Annual Rydell Car Show raises over $13,000 for inclusive park

WATERLOO — The 10th annual Rydell Car Show Benefit took place July 8 at Rydell Chevrolet.

Makes and models from a variety of decades were among the 200-plus vehicles represented. Top 25 trophies were awarded as well as Best of Show.

All proceeds from vehicle registrations, T-shirt sales, silent auction and bake sale went directly to Beau’s Beautiful Blessings to help build a Place to Play Inclusive Park in Cedar Falls.

Monetary donations were also made by Tama County Pork Producers, Chase Bank, Mudd Advertising, Enterprise, Farmers State Bank, Automotive Decisions Group, Bank Iowa, Access Systems, Agency 720, Cars.com, Megan Bohr, K & W Electric, Waterloo Auto Parts, Autotrader, Signs By Tomorrow, Shirt Shack, Woolverton Printing and PDCM Insurance. In all, $13,000 was raised for the fundraiser, surpassing Rydell’s annual car show record.

