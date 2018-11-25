AMVETS Christmas Cookie Walk

Try 3 months for $3
The Cedar Falls AMVETS Auxiliary will host a cookie walk on Dec. 1.

The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary is having a CHRISTMAS COOKIE WALK on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls.

Come and enjoy filling a bucket full of delicious Christmas cookies! Free hot cocoa and coffee!

The proceeds will benefit our Hospitalized Veterans’ Projects.

Thank you for your support!

