AMVETS Christmas Cookie Walk
The AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary is having a CHRISTMAS COOKIE WALK on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at AMVETS Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls.
Come and enjoy filling a bucket full of delicious Christmas cookies! Free hot cocoa and coffee!
The proceeds will benefit our Hospitalized Veterans’ Projects.
Thank you for your support!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.