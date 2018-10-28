Try 1 month for 99¢

Altrusa Club awards scholarships

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Club of Altrusa International recently presented four $1,500 scholarships to Susan Olson, Sarah Leonard Meade, Erin Bailey and Brittany DuBois at the annual Scholarship Brunch in September.

The scholarships are awarded to qualifying students attending higher educational institutions within Black Hawk County.

The grants will help enrich the lives of the award recipients and their families.

The scholarship committee is Dorothy Heine, Jean Bockes, Kathleen Hassman, Annie VanderWerff and Heather Bremer-Miller.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments