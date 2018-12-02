Weigel-Zakostelecky
ELMA — Kimberly Sue Weigel and Jacob Dean Zakostelecky, both of Waukon, are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.
Parents of the couple are Bruce and Callie (Jeys) Weigel of Elma and Dean and Kim (McCarroll) Zakostelecky of Lime Springs.
The bride, a 2015 graduate of Crestwood High School, Cresco, and a 2017 graduate of Northeast Iowa Community College, is currently enrolled in the NICC nursing program. She also is employed as CMA/CNA at Good Samaritan in Waukon and as a PCT at Winneshiek Medical Center, Decorah.
The groom is a 2011 graduate of Crestwood High School. He is a service writer at Decorah Auto Center and also is employed part time at Waukon Power Sports.
A 2 p.m. ceremony is planned for Dec. 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cresco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.