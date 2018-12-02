Try 1 month for 99¢
Weigel-Zakostelecky

ELMA — Kimberly Sue Weigel and Jacob Dean Zakostelecky, both of Waukon, are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Bruce and Callie (Jeys) Weigel of Elma and Dean and Kim (McCarroll) Zakostelecky of Lime Springs.

The bride, a 2015 graduate of Crestwood High School, Cresco, and a 2017 graduate of Northeast Iowa Community College, is currently enrolled in the NICC nursing program. She also is employed as CMA/CNA at Good Samaritan in Waukon and as a PCT at Winneshiek Medical Center, Decorah.

The groom is a 2011 graduate of Crestwood High School. He is a service writer at Decorah Auto Center and also is employed part time at Waukon Power Sports.

A 2 p.m. ceremony is planned for Dec. 29 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cresco.

