Wafula-Schares

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Mebble Wafula and Kevin Schares are announcing their upcoming wedding.

Parents of the couple are Mr. Gregory Wafula and Mrs. Metrine Wasike of Kenya and Kenneth and Teresa Schares of Elk Run Heights.

The bride-elect is a agronomist at My Plant Pladder, and her fiancé is a polisher at Kyton Engineered Metals.

The 1 p.m. ceremony is set for June 19, 2021, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

