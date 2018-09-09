Toyne-Weber
RAYMOND — Jess Toyne and Dan Weber, both of Wisconsin, are announcing their approaching wedding.
Parents of the couple are Mike Toyne and Pam Toyne, both of Omaha, Neb., and the late Ron and Laura Weber of Raymond.
The bride-to-be graduated from Bellevue East in 2009 and from Simpson College in 2013 with a BA in math. She is store director at the Madison East Target.
The groom-to-be, a 2010 Waterloo East High graduate, earned a BA in criminal justice and sociology from Iowa State University in 2015. He is a customer service lead at Huber Welding and Supply.
Vows are set for 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Red Acre Barn in Warren County.
