Tegtmeier-Hedinger

James Tegtmeier and Mark Hedinger

JESUP -- James Gordon Tegtmeier and Mark James Hedinger are announcing their engagement and approaching March 19 wedding.

Parents of the couple are Aulden and Harriet Tegtmeier, both deceased, formerly of Jesup, and James Hedinger and Michelle "Missy" Hedinger, both of Paullina.

James is currently a student nurse at Mercy College of Health Sciences, Des Moines, and Mark is currently a commissioned U.S. Navy medical officer and student physician at Des Moines University in Des Moines.

The happy couple will be married at a private destination wedding aboard the USS Iowa (BB 61) Navy Battleship in Long Beach, Calif., with a honeymoon following in Huntington Beach, Calif. The couple reside in the Des Moines metro area.

