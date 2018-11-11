Try 1 month for 99¢
Sternhagen-Hearn

We are honored to announce the recent engagement and upcoming wedding of Meredith Rae Sternhagen and Bryan Joseph Hearn.

Proud parents are Joe and LaVonne Sternhagen of Grundy Center and the late Cindy Danielson of Cedar Rapids.

The ceremony will take place Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Waterloo.

