Stanhope-Meester

JANESVILLE — Morgan Stanhope and Jacob Meester are planning a fall wedding.

Parents of the couple are David and Sanda Stanhope of Janesville, and Tracie and Buzz Kramer of Aplington and Gregg Meester of Parkersburg.

The Oct. 6 ceremony will take place in Janesville.

