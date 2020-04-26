× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Simkins-Truax

APLINGTON — Lindsey Simkins and Devon Truax are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Parents of the couple are Jon and Dawn Ericson of Cedar Falls, John Simkins of Allison, and Rod and Kim Truax of Aplington.

The bride-to-be will graduate from Wartburg College next winter with a degree in elementary education, and her fiancé is employed as a meat cutter at Brothers Market.

Devon and Lindsey are the proud parents of two labs, LT and Kimber.

Vows are set for 3 p.m. Aug. 15, 2020, at First Reformed Church in Aplington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0