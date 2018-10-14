Sherwood-Spoerre

Try 1 month for 99¢
Andrew Spoerre and Emily Sherwood 

WATERLOO — Emily Sherwood and Andrew Spoerre are announcing their approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Cory and Darcy Sherwood of La Porte City and Jeff and Kim Spoerre of Sherill.

The bride-to-be is the catering coordinator for Panera Bread in Waterloo, and the groom-to-be is employed at the Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls.

A private ceremony is planned on Oct. 19.

