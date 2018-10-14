Sherwood-Spoerre
WATERLOO — Emily Sherwood and Andrew Spoerre are announcing their approaching wedding.
Parents of the couple are Cory and Darcy Sherwood of La Porte City and Jeff and Kim Spoerre of Sherill.
The bride-to-be is the catering coordinator for Panera Bread in Waterloo, and the groom-to-be is employed at the Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls.
A private ceremony is planned on Oct. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.