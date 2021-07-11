Place-Thomas

CEDAR FALLS-Alexandra Place and John Thomas are announcing their upcoming wedding. The 6 p.m. ceremony will take place on July 9, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church with a reception at Bien Venue in Cedar Falls.

Parents of the couple are Michael and Leana Place of Denver and Doug and Penny Thomas of Jefferson, Mo.

The bride-elect is a Cedar Falls High School Head Girls Soccer Coach, Hawkeye Community College Instructor, Waterloo Career Center Instructor, and an Iowa Rush North Head Soccer Coach. Her fiancé is a SBA Credit Specialist Vital Financial Services at Lincoln Savings Bank.

Alexandra graduated from Denver High School in 2013, and Cornell College in 2017. She studied biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Northern Iowa and graduated with her masters in Biology in 2019.

John graduated from Dixon High School in Dixon, Ill. He attended Mount Mercy University and graduated in 2018 in sports management. He received his masters in business administration in 2020 from Mount Mercy University.

The couple were engaged at Disney's Magic Kingdom in February of 2021.

The couple reside in Cedar Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0