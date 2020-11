Peters-Connolly

KANSAS—Lauren Peters and Ryan Connolly both of Olathe, Kan., are announcing their upcoming wedding.

Parents of the couple are Jeff and Shelley Peters of Dysart and Joe and Julie Connolly of La Porte City.

The bride-elect is a respiratory therapist, and her fiance is a software engineer.

The 4 p.m. ceremony is set for Feb. 20, 2021 at The Centre in Waverly.

