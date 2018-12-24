Mangrich-Boyland

WATERLOO -- Susie Mangrich and Kevin Boyland are announcing their engagement and approaching marriage.
Parents of the couple are Luella Driscol of La Porte City and Richard Teatsworth of Portland, Ore., and Eula Hicks of Memphis, Tenn., and the late John T. Boyland, formerly of Memphis.
The bride-elect is a clinic nurse at Peoples Community Health Clinic and also is employed at Millenium Therapy in Hudson. The groom-elect is a police officer with the city of Waterloo.
Vows will be exchanged at 5 p.m. March 23 in Waterloo.
