Kruse-menne

MARRIAGE

Taylor Menne and Stephen Kruse

GREENE — Together with their parents, Stephen (Dragos) Teodor Kruse and Taylor Lauren Menne are announcing their engagement and wedding.

Stephen, the son of Brian and Ann Kruse of Greene, grew up in Dumont and Greene and is a fishing manager at Scheels sporting goods store in The Colony, Texas. Taylor, the daughter of Scott and Nadine Menne of St. Petersburg, Fla., grew up in St. Petersburg and is employed at Studio 22 in Dallas, Texas.

A July 5 wedding is planned at Lake Panorama in Panora.

