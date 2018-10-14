Keller-Port
HUDSON — Hilary Keller and Andrew Port, both of Des Moines, are planning a fall wedding.
Parents of the couple are Doug and Jane Keller of Hudson, and Barb and Donnie Hennings of Springville and Kraig and Sue Port of Dubuque.
The bride-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Hudson High School, a 2015 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor of arts in elementary education and a 2018 graduate of Upper Iowa University with a master of education.
She is employed at Purdue University Global as an admissions adviser. The groom-to-be, a 2009 graduate of Springville High School and a 2015 graduate of UNI with a bachelor of arts in mathematics, will graduate in December with his master of science in business data analytics from Maryville University.
He is employed at PurFoods as a data analyst.
Vows are set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Hudson.
