Hofstadter-Yarrington

WATERLOO — Adriana Hofstadter and Matthew Yarrington, both of Warren, Mich., are announcing their approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Lisa Worden of Montevideo, Minn., and Doug and Jaqie Yarrington of Waterloo.

The bride-elect is a social worker, and her fiance is a digital sculptor.

The 3:30 p.m. ceremony is set for Jan. 19 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club.

