Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Hintzman-Lamos

Mitchell Lamos and Jessica Hintzman

Hintzman-Lamos

GILBERTVILLE — Jessica Hintzman and Mitchell Lamos are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Doug and Lynda Hintzman of Cedar Falls, Lisa Hintzman of Waterloo, and John and Jodi Lamos of Gilbertville.

The bride-elect, who earned a bachelor of science in nursing at Allen College this year, is a nurse at Covenant Clinics. Her fiance, also a 2018 graduate of Upper Iowa University with a master’s in business, is a quality engineer at John Deere.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The 6 p.m. ceremony is planned for Sept. 21 at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments