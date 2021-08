Hinckle-Knapp

WATERLOO—AshLee Hinckle and Jared Knapp are announcing their upcoming wedding.

Parents of the couple are Don and Paula Hinckle of Waverly and Lowell and Jo Knapp of Nashua.

The bride-elect is a radiographer at MercyOne in Cedar Falls. Her fiancé is an attorney at Clark, Butler, Walsh, and Hamann in Waterloo.

The 1 p.m. ceremony is set for October 16, 2021, at The Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0