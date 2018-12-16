Harken-Reyes

Try 1 month for 99¢
Brandon Reyes and Kayla Harken 

WATERLOO — Kayla Nicole Harken and Brandon Lee Reyes are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Bob and Patti Harken of Waterloo, and Pamela Wroten, deceased.

The bride-to-be graduated from West High School in 2007 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 2012. A licensed nursing home administrator, she is the assistant administrator at Ravenwood Health Care Center. The groom-to-be, who graduated from West in 1999 and attended Hawkeye Community College, is the director of rehab.

A 6 p.m. ceremony is set for Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

