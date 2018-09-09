Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Hahn-Harrington

Emma Hahn and Dominique Harrington

Hahn-Harrington

CEDAR FALLS — Emma Grace Hahn and Dominique Harrington are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Jan Hahn of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Kate Hahn of Cedar Falls, and Richard Horton of Rockford, Ill. The groom’s grandmother is Evette Johnson of Cedar Falls.

The bride-elect is employed at the Western Home in Cedar Falls as an LPN and is in the RN nursing program at Hawkeye Community College. Her fiance is manager at Lone Star Steak House.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vows are planned for Oct. 6 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments