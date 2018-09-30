Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Gustafson-Brown

Megan Gustafson and Ryan Brown

CEDAR FALLS -- Megan Gustafson of Hubbard and Ryan Brown of Cedar Falls are planning a fall wedding.

Parents of the couple are Rick and Lori Gustafson of Hubbard and Bradford Brown of Cedar Falls and the late Margo Brown.

The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in human and family services. She is currently employed by Bickford Assisted Living. Her fiance, a 2002 UNI graduate with a degree in communications, is currently employed by Wells Fargo. They live in Waterloo.

The 4 p.m. ceremony is set for Oct. 6 at Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls.

