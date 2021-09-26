Glover-Kauten

Parents of the couple are Louis and Lois Glover of Spencer, and Steve and Miriam Kauten of Denver.

The bride-elect is a 2016 graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is now a Division Coordinator at Palmer Group and her fiance is a 2010 graduate of Dordt College with a degree in Digital Media and is now a Producer at Accenture Interactive.