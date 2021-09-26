Glover-Kauten
DES MOINES—Emily Glover and Daniel Kauten, are announcing their upcoming wedding.
Parents of the couple are Louis and Lois Glover of Spencer, and Steve and Miriam Kauten of Denver.
The bride-elect is a 2016 graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is now a Division Coordinator at Palmer Group and her fiance is a 2010 graduate of Dordt College with a degree in Digital Media and is now a Producer at Accenture Interactive.
The 4 p.m. ceremony is set for October 16, 2021 at Cottage Grove Church in Des Moines.
The couple resides in Des Moines.