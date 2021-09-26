 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glover-Kauten
0 comments
ENGAGEMENT

Glover-Kauten

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Glover-Kauten

Glover-Kauten

Glover-Kauten

DES MOINES—Emily Glover and Daniel Kauten, are announcing their upcoming wedding.

Parents of the couple are Louis and Lois Glover of Spencer, and Steve and Miriam Kauten of Denver.

The bride-elect is a 2016 graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is now a Division Coordinator at Palmer Group and her fiance is a 2010 graduate of Dordt College with a degree in Digital Media and is now a Producer at Accenture Interactive.

The 4 p.m. ceremony is set for October 16, 2021 at Cottage Grove Church in Des Moines.

The couple resides in Des Moines.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News