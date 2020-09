× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gettman-Helgerson

CEDAR FALLS—Molly Gettman and Ryan Helgerson, both of Montrose, Colo., are announcing their upcoming wedding.

Parents of the couple are Bruce and Suzanne Gettman of Cedar Falls, and Kirk and Sue Eastman of Cedar Falls.

The bride-elect is a project engineer with Shaw construction, and her fiance is a dentist with Smiles for Kids.

The 3 p.m. ceremony is set for Feb. 20, 2021 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0