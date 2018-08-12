Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Elfritz-Rubio

Karla Rubio and Kelsey Elfritz

Elfritz-Rubio

WATERLOO — Kelsey Elfritz and Karla Rubio are announcing their approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Kay and Steve Elfritz of Waterloo, and Karina Ceniceros, also of Waterloo, and Guillermo Rubio of Monterrey, Mexico.

Kelsey graduated from Upper Iowa University in July with a master of science in counseling, and Karla, who graduated from Wartburg College in May 2015, works as a community health worker for Optum Inc.

The 4 p.m. ceremony is set for Aug. 18 at the Old Fifty Six in Grundy Center.

