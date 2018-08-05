Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dinsdale-Bennett

Josie Dinsdale and John Bennett

Dinsdale-Bennett

EVANSDALE — Josie Dinsdale and John Bennett are planning a fall wedding.

Parents of the couple are Adam Dinsdale of Waterloo and Jodi Dinsdale of Evansdale, and Tim and Chris Bennett of Waterloo.

The bride-elect is employed at Menards and also in child care, and her fiance is employed with T.E.A.M. Builders.

The 4 p.m. ceremony will take place Oct. 20 at the Riviera Roose in Janesville.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments