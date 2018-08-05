Crow-Fegley

Subscribe for 33¢ / day
CEDAR FALLS — Lara S. Crow and Peter J. Fegley, both of Tiffin, are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Lyle and Lanette Crow of Oxford and Brian and Lori Fegley of Cedar Falls.

The bride-to-be graduated from Clear Creek-Amana High School in 2007 and the University of Iowa with a bachelor of science in 2011. She is employed at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

The groom-to-be is a 2007 graduate of Cedar Falls High School, a 2011 BA graduate of Central College and a 2018 graduate of Mount Mercy University with an MSL. He is employed at Mount Mercy University.

Vows are set for 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at Zion Lutheran Church, Iowa City.

