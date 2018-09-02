Buenzow-Klenzman
WAVERLY — Meg Buenzow and Tyler Klenzman are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.
Parents of the couple are Mike and Deb Buenzow of Sumner and Melissa Klenzman of Fairbank.
The bride-to-be, a 2010 Wapsie Valley graduate, earned a business degree from Upper Iowa in 2015. She works in accounts receivable for Terex in Waverly.
The groom-to-be graduated in 2012 from Wapsie Valley and in 2017 from Hawkeye Community College with an associate’s degree in law enforcement. He works in security at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
The 2 p.m. ceremony is set for Sept. 29 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank, with a reception and dance following at Immaculate Conception Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.