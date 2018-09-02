Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Buenzow-Klenzman

Meg Buenzow and Tyler Klenzman

Buenzow-Klenzman

WAVERLY — Meg Buenzow and Tyler Klenzman are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Mike and Deb Buenzow of Sumner and Melissa Klenzman of Fairbank.

The bride-to-be, a 2010 Wapsie Valley graduate, earned a business degree from Upper Iowa in 2015. She works in accounts receivable for Terex in Waverly.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The groom-to-be graduated in 2012 from Wapsie Valley and in 2017 from Hawkeye Community College with an associate’s degree in law enforcement. He works in security at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

The 2 p.m. ceremony is set for Sept. 29 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank, with a reception and dance following at Immaculate Conception Hall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments