Beierschmitt-Smith
FAIRBANK — Ashley Beierschmitt of Fairbank and Aaron Smith of Sumner are planning a December wedding.
Parents of the couple are Greg and Lori Beierschmitt of Fairbank and Bernie and Carol Smith of Sumner.
The bride-elect graduated from Allen College with a bachelor’s degree and is employed with Buchanan County Health Center as a registered nurse.
The groom-elect graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in ag business and is a self-employed farmer. He is also a singer/songwriter, playing country music across Northeast Iowa.
The 2 p.m. ceremony is set for Dec. 1 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.