Beierschmitt-Smith

FAIRBANK — Ashley Beierschmitt of Fairbank and Aaron Smith of Sumner are planning a December wedding.

Parents of the couple are Greg and Lori Beierschmitt of Fairbank and Bernie and Carol Smith of Sumner.

The bride-elect graduated from Allen College with a bachelor’s degree and is employed with Buchanan County Health Center as a registered nurse.

The groom-elect graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in ag business and is a self-employed farmer. He is also a singer/songwriter, playing country music across Northeast Iowa.

The 2 p.m. ceremony is set for Dec. 1 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank.

