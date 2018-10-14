Becker-Rademacher
WATERLOO — Audra Becker of Waterloo and Jeffrey Rademacher, now of Waterloo, originally from Longmont, Colo., are planning a fall wedding. Parents of the couple are Timothy and Jacquline Becker of Washburn and Dale and Karen Rademacher of Longmont.
The bride-elect, a 2010 graduate of the University of Iowa with a B.S. in radiation science, is employed by Boston Scientific as a local field clinical representative. She is currently obtaining her MBA from the University of Dubuque. Her fiance is a 2013 graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in mechanical engineering and is currently employed by John Deere.
Vows are set for 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville, with a reception to follow at 5 p.m. at Heartland Acres in Independence.
